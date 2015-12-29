Oasis has the most knowledgeable staff of any dispensary I've visited. If you have questions about which products will give you the desired result, they will tell you. And they have a huge selection of flower, concentrates, and edibles. A little off the beaten path, but a hidden gem. Highly recommend you try Oasis.
This was my third time visiting one of the dispensaries in Las Vegas. This was the best experiences I could have asked for AND this is where I should have gone to begin with. My budtender was amazing. She was extremely helpful, patient, informative and smart. She made recommendations based on personal experience and was very comforting.
I ended up leaving with an 1/8th of Lavender Jones and a Super Lemon Haze cartridge. Seriously, love Lavender Jones too. It is a great hybrid with a nice smooth taste.
On a scale of 1 to 10, I would have to rate Oasis is around a 300. I was pleased to hear Cheryl's voice on the phone. I was also very happy to see that they had my favorite BaM Rosin strains in. Blue Power and Strawberry Sin Mint. I can't express how very satisfied I am with Oasis. They educate me, treat me EXTREMELY WELL and make sure that I have for whatever ails me. I must also thank Chung for great professionalism when representing the finest dispensary in the world. Thank you also for the V.I.P. Card. WOW!!!!! I will enjoy the perks!
Oasis is, by far, one of the nicest dispensaries I have visited. Their staff are friendly and very knowledgeable about the medicine. They have a huge selection of products, well over 20 different strains. They always have amazing deals. No reason to go anywhere else. Definitely 5 stars!
High grade products for some of the best prices in Vegas. There Budtenders were verry informative and kind, important for people with paranoia isues like me. One flaw was a lack in communication at one point causing me to loose a discount for a purchase, BUT they quickly noticed and rectified the situation by moving the savings I should have got to my next order (credit). A+ Costumer service!!!