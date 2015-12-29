On a scale of 1 to 10, I would have to rate Oasis is around a 300. I was pleased to hear Cheryl's voice on the phone. I was also very happy to see that they had my favorite BaM Rosin strains in. Blue Power and Strawberry Sin Mint. I can't express how very satisfied I am with Oasis. They educate me, treat me EXTREMELY WELL and make sure that I have for whatever ails me. I must also thank Chung for great professionalism when representing the finest dispensary in the world. Thank you also for the V.I.P. Card. WOW!!!!! I will enjoy the perks!