OC3-Orange County Cannabis Club (Santa Ana)
886 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 115
Show All 126
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$130
Deals
HAPPY HOURS SPECIALS EVERDAY
Valid 12/1/2017 – 7/2/2021
9am-12pm & 8pm-10pm: 10% OFF your purchase OR double points on your purchase!
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
HAPPY HOURS SPECIALS EVERDAY
Valid 12/1/2017 – 7/2/2021
9am-12pm & 8pm-10pm: 10% OFF your purchase OR double points on your purchase!
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
Staff picks
District - Fruit Punch - CBD/THC 1:1
from District Edibles
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Edibles
Strain
$17.5each
In-store only
Kiva - Camino Gummies - Wild Berry 100mg
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Sensi Chew - Amore 50mg
from Sensi Chew
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Dosist - Bliss - 50 Doses/200Doses
from dosist
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bliss
Strain
$5050 Doses
+1 more size
In-store only
Plug and Play - King Louis XIII
from Plug and Play
0%
THC
0%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$681 g
In-store only
Stiiizy - Vape Pod - Skywalker OG/Indica
from STIIIZY
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$37½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Apothecanna - Extra Strength Creme - 8oz
from Apothecanna
100%
THC
100%
CBD
Topical
Strain
$90each
In-store only
All Products
Big Al's - Wood Grain
from Big Al's
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Al's - Plush Cakes
from Big Al's
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
COTC - Orangeade
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
King's Garden - GMO Cookies
from King's Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$105¼ oz
In-store only
COTC - Dosi 55
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sonoma Pacific - Under Dog
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal Tree - Grape Pie Cookies
from Royal Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal Tree - Chemdawg
from Royal Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Al's - Snake Venom
from Big Al's
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Occidental Hills - Banana OG
from Occidental Hills
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Occidental Hills - Gelato 33
from Occidental Hills
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Floracal - Rollins
from Floracal Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal Tree - Jungle Juice
from Royal Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Marley Studio - Purple Punch
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Jetty - PAX Era Pod - Fire Relief Super Lemon Haze
from Jetty Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Marley Studio - Jungle Juice
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
WCTC - Boss OG 1/2 oz
from West Coast Trading Company
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Boss OG
Strain
$110½ oz
In-store only
WCTC - Blue Banana Punch 1/2 oz
from West Coast Trading Company
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110½ oz
In-store only
Deli - Cookies
from Deli
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ oz
In-store only
CRU - Banana Punch
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
COTC - Nirvana Haze
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
COTC - Tirimasu
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Marley Studio - Super Silver Haze
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Marley Studio - White Cookies
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Alien Labs - Area 41
from AlienLabs
___
THC
___
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Cannamsterdam - XXX OG
from Cannamsterdam
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cannamsterdam - Dutch Venom
from Cannamsterdam
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU - Wedding Punch
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU - Banana Split
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU - Orange Fuel
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies - Ice Cream Cake (Indoor)
from Cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected - Fuelato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected - Gelonade
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 23