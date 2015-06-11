jonmarkestes
The staff are super friendly and they have hands down the best specials. They keep a good stock of inventory and are knowledgeable about the products. When they are out of what I usually get, they know exactly what to refer cause they use the products themselves and have the knowledge. If you have your med card they cover taxes and you really can't beat that. Great dispensary overall.
Hey there! Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us such a nice review. We are so glad we can provide a top notch experience for you on your dispensary visit. We promise to always do our best to keep you coming back to see us! Next time we see you, be sure to mention this 5 star review to the front receptionist!