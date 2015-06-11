OC3-Orange County Cannabis Club (Santa Ana)
HAPPY HOURS SPECIALS EVERDAY
Valid 12/1/2017 – 7/2/2021
9am-12pm & 8pm-10pm: 10% OFF your purchase OR double points on your purchase!
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
FIRST TIME SPECIAL - 2nd Time Visit Voucher
Come in for your first visit and you'll receive 10% OFF your entire order! 2nd Time Visit Voucher includes a $1 Joint Coupon, or 15% OFF an item. (Coupon Valid 10 Days ONLY)
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
Sunday: PICK YOUR OWN SPECIAL!
Valid 2/1/2018 – 1/2/2021
Choose from any of our Daily Deals!
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
Monday: BUY ONE 1/8th & GET THE 2nd 1/8th 20% OFF!
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
Tuesday: 20% OFF SENIOR/VETERANS/DISABILITY
Senior Citizens and CARD holding Vets/Disability get 20% off entire purchase
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
Wednesday: 15% OFF CBD & CONCENTRATES (NO VAPES)
15% OFF all CBD Products & concentrates/waxes (Vapes are excluded from this Daily Deal)
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
Thursday: 10% OFF VAPES & BATTERIES!
Limit 2 per person
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
Friday: 15% OFF WITH STUDENT I.D.
Must present valid/current student ID at time of purchase
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
Saturday: 15% OFF EDIBLES & ACCESSORIES
-restrictions may apply, no double discounts-
REFERRAL SPECIAL
Valid until 1/1/2021
Refer a friend (Recreational or Medical) and receive your 20% off a single priced item!
* FOR EVERY $420 DOLLARS SPENT, YOU WILL RECEIVE A $20 STORE CREDIT WHICH CAN BE USED ON ONE SINGLE ITEM PRICED AT $20 OR MORE! *Referee must accompany First-Timer