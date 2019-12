RenegadeFresh85 on November 22, 2019

The owner and crew of Ocean Grown Cannabis Company are very well versed and always smiling and willing to help when I walk in. I have definitely found my home dispensary and love their prices for top quality tree. They give me a 10% Veteran's discount to show love for my service and always make sure I get the best bang for my buck. Don't forget their happy hour at 420pm everyday!!!!