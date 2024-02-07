Off The Charts - Harbor City
Off The Charts - Harbor City

Harbor CityCalifornia
2278.6 miles away
1413 products | Last updated:

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Off The Charts - Harbor City

Similar to our other locations, there are many factors that make OTC Harbor City a top-notch cannabis dispensary. Our customers appreciate our affordable prices on top-quality brands. At Off The Charts Harbor City, we offer the lowest prices on weed products with our price beat and match guarantees. We are unmatched in providing premium quality cannabis products at low cost. Ultimately, there are numerous reasons to shop the Harbor City location. Our lowest prices, wide variety of brands, friendly and knowledgeable staff, positive shopping experience, and many more are the factors that make OTC and all of its locations the best dispensary.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
1300 Pacific Coast Hwy, Harbor City, CA
Send a message
Call (424)250-9293
Visit website
License C10-0001263-LIC
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm

