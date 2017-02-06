lichenlover on August 29, 2019

I just bought a cheap vape pen without a button, walked out of the door, had second thoughts and decided I wanted a button, and immediately walked back into the store to exchange it for the pen with a button. I was told that I could not exchange it by a very unfriendly manager because "it left the store". So now I'm stuck with a pen I don't want because I walked out the door and 30 seconds later walked back in again. I have been a long-time loyal customer, but no more. There are way too many dispensaries to deal with such crap customer service. BTW the manager in question is a woman who was on duty on the morning of 8/29/19. I hope the store owner monitors these comments and replaces her with someone who has better management and customer service skills.