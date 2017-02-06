Sethlordylordylordy
Quality product, but the store leaves a lot to be desired. Staff was pretty cool, but def not like the Eugene store.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Quality product, but the store leaves a lot to be desired. Staff was pretty cool, but def not like the Eugene store.
was my go to shop. never going in another og again. I came in 9am sunday October 6th with a leaky oil cart. would not return my cart. I had receipt and cart was only 2 days old. she said it's because its half way gone. well it wouldn't be that way if it didnt leak. nobody ever go threw what I go threw its bs. BOOO og sucks
I just bought a cheap vape pen without a button, walked out of the door, had second thoughts and decided I wanted a button, and immediately walked back into the store to exchange it for the pen with a button. I was told that I could not exchange it by a very unfriendly manager because "it left the store". So now I'm stuck with a pen I don't want because I walked out the door and 30 seconds later walked back in again. I have been a long-time loyal customer, but no more. There are way too many dispensaries to deal with such crap customer service. BTW the manager in question is a woman who was on duty on the morning of 8/29/19. I hope the store owner monitors these comments and replaces her with someone who has better management and customer service skills.
Interesting strain selections, excellent prices & deals, & such friendly staff. 💚 Fab dispensary!
Great customer service
Not great, dumpy appearance. Everything is already pre-packaged. No visual display of flower product. Employees seem less than enthused to assist, and even less enthused to provide information on their products. Not a professional set up or experience in any way. Won’t be recommending to anyone.
Fantastic location to be given the bird of you are a medical patient. This business is a Paramount example of the camera of corporatism in the Cannabis industry; no concern whatsoever for the people they 'serve'..... Know that if this place offers any special deals or discounts, they do it by eating tax for rec buyers rather than making any actual price cuts. The result is that rec buyers save money while medical patients save nothing. It's OG Collective's right to price and discount any way they like; it's my right never to go back. I suppose we're both exercising our rights today.
I think the one in Monmouth has been pretty great so far.
Fast and Friendly service.
always our go to, even rep with a hoodie. 💚