143 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 51
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$242
Deals
All prices now include tax!
Valid 1/20/2020
Please be aware, that all prices on our Leafly menu now include tax!
All prices now include tax!
Valid 1/20/2020
Please be aware, that all prices on our Leafly menu now include tax!
Staff picks
IMPORTANT - ALL PRICES INCLUDE TAX!
from OG Collective
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$0.11 gram
$0.11 gram
All Products
CRITICAL OG from ALBION FARMS
from Albion Farms
18.81%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
LARRY FACE from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
13.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry Face
Strain
$15.6⅛ ounce
$15.6⅛ ounce
GMO C**KIES from RUBY FARMS
from Ruby Farms
24.39%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
DOWNTOWN LOUNGE from HEROES OF THE FARM
from Heroes of the Farm
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Downtown Lounge
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
STRAWBERRY BANANA from STONEYGOAT FARMS
from Stoneygoat Farms
24.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
White Tahoe Cookies from Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
22.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$27.6⅛ ounce
$52.8¼ ounce
$99.6½ ounce
$188.41 ounce
BLUE DREAM from RUBY FARMS
from Ruby Farms
20.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$27.6⅛ ounce
$52.8¼ ounce
$99.6½ ounce
$188.41 ounce
HEADDOG X INTERSPECIES EROTICA from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
20.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Headdog x Interspecies Erotica
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$96½ ounce
$1921 ounce
DURBAN POISON from RUBY FARMS
from Ruby Farms
19.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$45.6¼ ounce
$85.2½ ounce
$160.81 ounce
BLUE LEMON THAI from ALBION FARMS
from Albion Farms
17.46%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Blue Lemon Thai
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$45.6¼ ounce
Lemon Royale from Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
27.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$34.8⅛ ounce
$68.4¼ ounce
$128.4½ ounce
$242.41 ounce
RUDE BOI X LONE WOLF from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
16.99%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi x Lone Wolf
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
SOUR BLUEBERRY - BULK OUNCE
from Albion Farms
12.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Blueberry
Strain
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
SOUR BLUEBERRY - BULK HALF OUNCE
from Albion Farms
12.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Blueberry
Strain
$48½ ounce
$48½ ounce
BLUE LEMON THAI - BULK HALF OUNCE
from Albion Farms
21.06%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Blue Lemon Thai
Strain
$66½ ounce
$66½ ounce
cherry chem from frontier farms
from Frontier Farms
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$15.6⅛ ounce
$15.6⅛ ounce
purple punch from frontier farms
from Frontier Farms
25.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$31.2⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$114½ ounce
$214.81 ounce
The Sweeties from Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
23.4%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$27.6⅛ ounce
$27.6⅛ ounce
$52.8¼ ounce
$99.6½ ounce
$188.41 ounce
UK Cheese from OG Gardens
from OG Gardens
18.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$45.6¼ ounce
$85.2½ ounce
$160.81 ounce
Kosher Kush from Frontier Farms
from Frontier Farms
24.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$27.6⅛ ounce
$27.6⅛ ounce
GMO C**KIES from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
25.07%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$31.2⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$114½ ounce
Chocolate Hashberry from stoney goat farms
from Stoney Goat Farms
20.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$134.41 ounce
cvndyland from frontier farms
from Frontier Farms
23.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$27.6⅛ ounce
$52.8¼ ounce
$99.6½ ounce
$188.41 ounce
The Lemon
from Frontier Farms
27.1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$31.2⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$114½ ounce
$214.81 ounce
GOJI OG from BLOHM WELLES
from Unknown Brand
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$114½ ounce
$214.81 ounce
BLACKBERRY KUSH from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
15.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$30¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$1081 ounce
CHERNOBYL from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
15.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
DOGWALKER OG from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$27.6⅛ ounce
$52.8¼ ounce
$99.6½ ounce
$188.41 ounce
GALACTIC JACK from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Jack
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$134.41 ounce
JESUS OG from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
16.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
PLUSHBERRY #2 from OG GARDENS
from OG Gardens
10.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Plushberry
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$15.6⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$1081 ounce
GAS LIGHT SHATTER from BOTANICAL LABS
from Botanical Laboratories
61.79%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Gas Light
Strain
$15.61 gram
$15.61 gram
Green Banana BHO from OG Processing
from OG Processing
68.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
Pie Snacks Terp Sugar from OG Processing
from OG Processing
72.06%
THC
___
CBD
$21.61 gram
$21.61 gram
AFGHANI PURPLE LIVE RESIN from DAB SOCIETY
from Dab Society Extracts
54.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Afghani
Strain
$21.61 gram
$21.61 gram
Zkittles BHO from OG Processing
from OG Processing
65.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Geek Glue x Grimmdica 1G BHO from White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
68.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Contact Wifi BHO from HUSH
from HUSH
62.5%
THC
0.71%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
strawberry fields 1G live resin
from Dab Society Extracts
74.7%
THC
___
CBD
$21.61 gram
$21.61 gram
1234