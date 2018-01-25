Byko15 on July 22, 2019

This place is amazing, by far the best I've been to this side of the cascades. The people here are really nice. They always have a recommendation quickly, and are super prompt with service. The pickup is my favorite way, and they have a really quick turn around on that. Some places take like 20 minutes, but honestly, many times I could've just ordered and left because it was so quick. If i could rate higher I would.