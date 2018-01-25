We thank you for your patience, as all the prices should be reflecting the after tax price, now. In the coming months, we will have our POS system integrated directly with Leafly, so you'll get a real-time look at our inventory.
Now offering great deals on ounces: -$90 for select premium indoor flower (INCLUDING TAX) Every lover of flower should seriously check out our Bulk Discounted Ounce Deal.
OG MONMOUTH'S DAILY SPECIALS: MONDAY : 15% OFF EDIBLES! TUESDAY : 15% OFF PRE-ROLLS! WEDNESDAY : 15% OFF FLOWER! THURSDAY : 15% OFF BHO! FRIDAY : 15% OFF VAPES! SATURDAY : 15% OFF TINCTURES! SUNDAY : 15% OFF TOPICALS! At OG Collective, we take great pride in being able to offer quality products at unbeatable prices while still maintaining a knowledgeable, friendly, and clean environment for medical and recreational customers alike.
Qualifying BHO is ANY BHO that is priced at $10 (before tax) / $12 (after tax) LEAFLY PICKUP: THE DISCOUNT WILL BE APPLIED UPON PAYMENT.