edraynolds on October 6, 2019

Also if you buy the wrong accessory and it’s not broken it’s YOUR OWN fault for not knowing better or reading their LONG bs return policy on their computer, the only place it’s located btw. You can’t even exchange shit and pay the difference. They blame it’s not their fault it’s your fault and the OLCC. I agree with the other reviews, turn your crap music down. Your way better off going someplace else with better pricing and flower. Higher thc flower at other shops too. Their treatment deserved two bad reviews.