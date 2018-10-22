Vanjoy
These guys are scammers. Sold me a leaky cartridge. The place seems nice at first but is a scam and all show. They have poor quality flowers and poor service. Wouldn’t even discuss the cartridge they sold that was malfunctioning. They have high prices and poor product
Hi Vanjoy, thanks for leaving this feedback! Im new to Leafly and apologize for the late response. We will most definitely exchange defective products! We never want our customers to experience the inconvenience of defective products which is why we carry only the finest quality products available to us. I hope you will consider calling me at 805-861-6946 so I my have the opportunity to make this up to you.