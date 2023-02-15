OKAY CANNABIS DISPENSARY
OKAY Cannabis Dispensary is the state's first recreational cannabis dispensary with a café, lounge, and full bar and is located in Wheeling at Milwaukee Avenue & Lake Cook Road. We carry a large variety of products, all of which can be found on our website www.okaycannabis. com We are affiliated with the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group and have a loyalty rewards program that features perks in our dispensaries as well as our restaurants and bars.
781 N Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL
License 284.000142
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
m........5
Today
This is one of the nicest dispensaries in the area, you must see in person! free donut and coffee if you spend $40 during the week before 10am . Check these guys out!!
o........6
Today
Absolutely one of my new fav dispos! the loyalty program, the bakery, the INCREDIBLE staff, and the fact that tax is included in their prices!!! no other dispo does that. it really shows how much they value their customers. DEF TRY THEM OUT!!!