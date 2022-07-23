daily deals and PAD's

Valid 7/22/2022 - 7/31/2022

WE ARE OPEN! First Time Customers Get %25 off Entire Purchase 2nd Time Customers Get %20 off Entire Purchase CASH ONLY Freaky Friday Happy Hour - 8am-12pm All Flower, Vapes And Concentrates 25% Off 710 Sale All Vapes 25% Off - Though July 31st* All Concentrates 25% Off - Through July 31st* Flower Deals Ember Valley - Buy Any 8th / Get a Preroll for $1 Foxworthy Farms - Buy Any 8th / Get an 8th for $1 Pacific Stone - Buy Any 8th / Get an 8th for $1 High 90s - Buy Any 8th / Get a Preroll For $1 Fumee - Buy Any Preroll / Get a Preroll For $1 Humo - Buy Any Humo / Get an 8th for $1 Concentrate Deals Moxie MX Concentrates - Buy 1 / Get 1 Sauce gram for $1 - While Supplies Last Brand Deals POW - Vapes, Flower and Concentrates - 25% Off - While Supplies Last *Please Ask Budtender to claim deal. Upcoming Brand P.A.D's July 27th - Cosmic Fog - 6pm-9pm July 29th - Lucy Goosey - 5pm-8pm July 30th - Raffle Day! -- Wonderbrett - 2pm-4pm Sauce - 12pm-1pm﻿ True Classic 12pm-3pm Galaxy - 5pm-7pm Friendly Farms - 10am-12pm