these guys just wanna copy every other dispensary in town. They stole prices and product pretty much from the two dispos close to them. Get your own ideas man. Do something out of the box. It’s frustrating going into a place like this and seeing the same exact stuff that everyone else has. One of the two budtenders was cool working. The girl had nooooo clue was i was talking about and the guy had to come over and help her she acted like i was the dumb one. Never going back. Support other dispos in this part of town.