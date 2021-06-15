m........2
2 days ago
Hands down one of our favorite places in town. The store is clean with items always in stock. There's a great variety and selection of weed in all its fine forms. I never feel limited in my options, especially with pre-rolls. Prices are very reasonable and cheaper than other chains or gimmicky dispensaries. Budtenders are very knowledgeable about offerings. They make recommendations and have even helped me figure out where else to go if they don't have something I'm looking for. We love this place and are happily repeat and loyal customers.