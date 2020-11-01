At Options Recreational we pride ourselves on giving the best customer service along with offering the highest quality cannabis in Colorado. Located off of Arapahoe Avenue in beautiful Boulder Colorado, you’ll find everything you’re looking for here! We offer a wide variety of products ranging from our in-house, hand trimmed flower, grown using only the finest nutrients available, to the top names in edibles and high end concentrates. Come in the first hour of any day (9-10 Monday-Friday, 10-11 Saturday, Sunday) or from 5:30p-6:30p for our Happy Hour discounts! $5 off eighths, $10 off quarters, $15 off half-ounces, and $20 off ounces; excludes strains on sale-tiers. We are located on Arapahoe Avenue and Patton Drive, on the side of the building facing East and down the stairs on the basement level. Here at Options you can always find a large variety of local favorites, including Boulder's own Green Dot Labs concentrates and Wana gummies. Open 7 days a week with a daily deal for each day. Come visit us here at Options Recreational, Boulder’s newest dispensary.