billythekid324
Just overall great place.
4.4
10 reviews
It is posted on leafly that they have %20 off all merch on thursdays, i just went in and they told me they didnt have a discount on thursdays. I guess false advertisement is acceptable these days...
Everone is always super nice and always gets things right have never had any problems its the best spot in town
the people behind the counter are great!
I really appreciate how well the staff get to know what your needs are and how to best help you. I enjoy atmosphere the Oregon Bud Company always has in their stores.
Awesome prices on GOOD bud!
Raised their ounce deal price and started selling outdoor garage ( three strains to pick from and all brown) instead of indoor house grown buds. Also every oil I’ve gotten from them tastes like pesticides.
Bad service at this location!
I am usually a regular but went in to buy a cartridge and was not aware that it was majority CBD. The bud tender did not inform me (could not read the labeling it was small). Realized that I bought wrong cartridge before I even left the parking lot and went in to return and they would not return it even thought I had not opened the box or anything. Very upsetting and a waste of money. Will now be a regular elsewhere. Sad
Great place. Good bud good prices and really good service. Love this place my number one spot