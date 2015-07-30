Ayebee on June 24, 2019

I am usually a regular but went in to buy a cartridge and was not aware that it was majority CBD. The bud tender did not inform me (could not read the labeling it was small). Realized that I bought wrong cartridge before I even left the parking lot and went in to return and they would not return it even thought I had not opened the box or anything. Very upsetting and a waste of money. Will now be a regular elsewhere. Sad