Happy Hour!
During the hours of 4:20 p.m - 7:20 p.m the majority of our flower will drop down to $5/g!
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
All Products
Harley Tsu
from Black Crow Grow
6.4%
THC
8.09%
CBD
Harley Tsu
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG
from Oregon Bud Company
19.8%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
$75 Pre-Packaged Ounce
from Oregon Bud Company
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$751 ounce
$751 ounce
Golden Goat
from Oregon Bud Company
22.3%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
G.M.O
from Ultimo Farms
29.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Papaya Punch
from Green Queen Farms
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Lemon Meringue
from Oregon Bud Company
21.2%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Critical Kush
from Oregon Bud Company
21%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Lemon Grass
from Oregon Bud Company
19.3%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Royal Highness
from Oregon Bud Company
16.3%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Trainwreck
from Oregon Bud Company
18.1%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Chemdawg #4
from Oregon Bud Company
23.1%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Chemdawg #4
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Sirius Black
from Black Crow Grow
20.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Purple Panty Dropper
from Rose City Laboratories
17.9%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Purple Panty Dropper
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Banana Mango
from Oregon Bud Company
15%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Banana Mango
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Sour Lime
from Epic Family Farms
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lime
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Starry Nights
from LEAP FARMS
25%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Starry Night
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
King Gelato
from B-Force Farms
20.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
King Gelato
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Cook Stomper
from Indigo Gardens
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Stomper
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Purple Mountain Majesty
from Oregon Bud Company
18.8%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Purple Mountain Majesty
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Tropsantos #4
from Rolen Stone
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropsantos #4
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Alien ET
from Ultimo Farms
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Royal Kush
from Mill Creek Growers
30.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
GDP
from Williams Wonder Farms
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Chem Cooks
from Green Queen Farms
22.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Cherry Chem
from Ultimo Farms
25%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
J-1
from Green Queen Farms
21.49%
THC
0%
CBD
J1
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Sour Banana Sherbet Living Dead Resin
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Bubba Kush 2.0 Live Gems N Juice
from Funk Extracts
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush 2.0
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
RSO - East Fork
from Dr. Jolly's
235.7mg
THC
503.1mg
CBD
2:1
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Carpet Adhesive Rocks N Sauce
from Dr. Jolly's
68.7%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Carpet Adhesive
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Carpet Adhesive Crystals
from Dr. Jolly's
84.18%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Carpet Adhesive
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
RSO - Harlequin Cookies
from Dr. Jolly's
540.3mg
THC
2.9mg
CBD
Harlequin Cookies
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Jager
from Dab Factory
63.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
RSO House Blend
from Dr. Jolly's
70.7%
THC
0.5%
CBD
House Blend
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
RSO Cvndylvnd (Candyland)
from Dr. Jolly's
66.9%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
RSO Cherry Deathstar x Chocolate Hash
from Dr. Jolly's
67.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Deathstar x Chocolate Hash
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
RSO Big Island Bud
from Stash
677mg
THC
9.66mg
CBD
Big Island Bud
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Strawberry Poison
from CBDiscovery
63%
THC
8.87%
CBD
Strawberry Poison
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Cookiezzz
from CBDiscovery
71.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookiezzz
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
