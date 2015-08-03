Angryhippo on February 24, 2019

I love this place, I really do! Great people, and I really do like Deschutes Growery's flower-- which they stock here exclusively. However, there's two things that could be improved upon: 1) About half of the flower I've purchased was too wet/undercured. Over an ounce so far in the brief time I've shopped here has been too wet to smoke in a joint, and dangerously moist to keep in a jar. I learned after my first purchase of 5 eighths, not to keep it unattended in it's container too long. After 4 days, I opened an eighth and noticed a foul, sour-laundry odor mixed with familiar attractive marijuana terpenes-- which is a good indication of bud-rot. I immediately checked the others and found that 3 were fine, but that one more eighth had suffered the same effect. Taste confirmed it. Dont get me wrong-- I LOVE Deschutes Growery's herb! They're talented growers who produce cleaner, better than average, tasty flower...But they've been selling their flower to you guys far too wet, and at best, undercured. Please demand that they finish their product before they bring it in. The 2nd thing I'd like to see improved upon: better price breaks for half-ounces and ounces. I have absolutely 0 incentive to ever buy an ounce here, as I would be paying the same price as 8 full-priced eighths. At my other favorite other place I shop, I have the choice of mixing and matching 8ths or quarters to make an ounce. Here's an example of what their price breaks look like for a $10 gram: $10g/$20 for 2g, $30 eighth/$60 quarter, $105 half ounce, $180 ounce. I would buy 1-2 ounces a month if you guys could offer more competitive prices, provided that you talk to DG about finishing their product better before they bring it in. As much as I love DG, there's no excuse for selling you guys an unfinished product! Their choice to rush a sale won't make them more money in the long run, if it hurts their reputation. I'm actually suprised not to have encountered that sickeningly over-ripe fruit odor (not aroma) when nosing the jars. When that odor suddenly develops, it means mold is not far off, just FYI.