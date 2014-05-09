kottonmouthman
There is nothing to dislike about this place. The people the product and the prices Are amazing.!!!
4.8
123 reviews
Great little shop. Owner was friendly and professional, provided real high-touch customer service and we got some great deals to boot.
All the staff is very helpful and friendly even after they swapped ends of the building excellent service.
I've shopped here a few times, generally a friendly staff with limited selection. They used to sell hash which was what kept me coming back! LOL However I believe that the law changed in this area. I'm not sure if they have changed ownership because I noticed a new sign out there recently. Also the website states no rec weed at this time so not sure if that is permanent or not. Oh well.
I used to be a big fan of this shop. I've been a customer from day one. Their prices have gone through the roof. I think I won't go back anymore. There are just way too many other shops offering the same products at a better price.
Store hours are wrong, have been to the store location 3 times when Google says they're open and they have been closed. Buzzkill.. When you change your hours again update it online so we know
The woman that works in the front always speaks the whole staff is friendly and helpful i always recommend this place