277 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 29
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
Holiday Gift Bags
All month long we will be having Assorted Holiday Gift Bags! We have 8 different price points from $25-$125 all with interchangeable items making it easy to customize your gift! All gift bags come beautifully wrapped and ready to give to that special cannabis enthusiast in your life!
Holiday Gift Bags
All month long we will be having Assorted Holiday Gift Bags! We have 8 different price points from $25-$125 all with interchangeable items making it easy to customize your gift! All gift bags come beautifully wrapped and ready to give to that special cannabis enthusiast in your life!
All Products
Amnesia
from Oregon's Own
8.6%
THC
12.2%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia #4 Pre-Packaged
from Unknown Brand
3.3%
THC
7.4%
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
Aurora Pre-Packaged
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Aurora Borealis
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Black Diesel Pre-Packaged
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diesel
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire
from Oregon's Own
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce
from Oregon's Own
26.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Oregon's Own
4.3%
THC
8.1%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Deer Breath
from Oregon's Own
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Deer Breath
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG1 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #1)2
from Oregon's Own
19.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
GG#12
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from Oregon's Own
0.7%
THC
10.9%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Dip
from Oregon's Own
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Dip
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines
from Oregon's Own
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue Pre-Packaged
from Unknown Brand
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Nigerian Silver
from Oregon's Own
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Nigerian Silver
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness
from Oregon's Own
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush
from Oregon's Own
23.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Star Dawg
from Oregon's Own
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Star Dawg
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Three Kings
from Oregon's Own
13.1%
THC
1.7%
CBD
3 Kings
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting
from Oregon's Own
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Avitas - Dutch Treat CO2 Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas - L3mon H3ads Live Resin Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Avitas - Lemon Skunk CO2 Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas - Orange Thai CO2 Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas - Orange Thai Live Resin Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Avitas - Strawberry Fields Live Resin Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Avitas - Tequila Lime Sunrise Live Resin Cartridge
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Beehive - Chem Durb Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Beehive - Dial Up Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Beehive - Flavor Crystals
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Beehive - Ice Cream Man Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Beehive - Kosher Tangie Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Beehive - Mendo Cake Live Resin
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Beehive - Strawberry Urkle Daimonds
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - LBSD Shatter
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - Marionberry Kush Shatter
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - Nice Cherry Live Resin
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - Rebel Meltdown Shatter
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - Tahoe Sap Honeycomb
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Farmer's Friends Extracs - Wonder Goo Cartridge
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$281 g
In-store only
Farmer's Friends Extracts - Blood Orange Cartridge
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$281 g
In-store only
1234567