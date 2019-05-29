londonklauer on June 21, 2019

I love the atmosphere, very modern and overall enjoyable experience at this bright and roomy shop. The waiting room for minors is also more interesting than many other places. The service is great, I was exchanging a product and they made the process nice and easy, I left feeling great! The staff is wonderful. As of writing this review (June 2019), the dispo has only been open for a month or so, and the inventory selection is kinda lacking. If you're looking for something particular check beforehand. This would be a great dispo for tourists or people visiting right now as the selection is small, and the atmosphere is confortable. They also have a large CBD selection.