SethKushington
love this place! friendly people and good medicine. my new favorite dispensary
4.9
10 reviews
Great shop with extremely courteous, knowledgeable & helpful staff. They stock some interesting strains. Great weed, great deals. They've become one of my faves in a city full of dispensaries, even though it's a bit of drive.
The staff is always very friendly, they’re willing to wait while you make a decision and don’t make you feel pressure or rushed to buy anything. Definitely my new favorite spot with great prices, recommend to all my friends.
Second time visiting, and wow. Everyone has been knowledgeable, friendly, and genuine. Between the staff, competitive prices, and the absolutely phenomenal product I'm not sure when I'll try another store since I've found my new home store.
Thank you so much for your kind words Paislie! It was so great working with you, and we cannot wait to see you again!!!<3
Nigerian Silver!!!! It’s amazing smelling! Great service & they didn’t rush me. The bud tenders took their time making sure I got what I needed :) I will be back.
Thank you so much for taking the time to review us! We are thrilled to hear you had such a great experience, and can't wait to see you again!
Beautiful clean shop in a great location. Huge selection of CBD products! The staff was very helpful and knowledgeable. I loved all the products they recommended!
I love the atmosphere, very modern and overall enjoyable experience at this bright and roomy shop. The waiting room for minors is also more interesting than many other places. The service is great, I was exchanging a product and they made the process nice and easy, I left feeling great! The staff is wonderful. As of writing this review (June 2019), the dispo has only been open for a month or so, and the inventory selection is kinda lacking. If you're looking for something particular check beforehand. This would be a great dispo for tourists or people visiting right now as the selection is small, and the atmosphere is confortable. They also have a large CBD selection.
Hey London! Thanks for taking the time to review us! I am glad you had such a positive experience with your return :) You are correct, we have only been open about a month, so we are trying to figure out exactly what products work in this neighborhood. We bring new items to the shelf weekly based on customer feedback, so feel free to follow us on leafly and keep up to date with our menu!
Awesome location. A wide selection of products and knowledgeable crew.
Great new store, very helpful and friendly staff
Love the space and friendly atmosphere . I got some great edibles too!