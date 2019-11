SD42088 on November 13, 2019

Love this shop. If you are a true flower connoisseur like me, you will be grateful that these guys keep top quality designer grade buds on deck at ALL times. They have more Resin Rancher strains(best growers in OR) on the menu than anywhere I’ve been. The staff are super knowledgeable and friendly. All around great experience. I highly recommended checking them out!