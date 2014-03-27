Budthis12
They rarely have varieties that are for the regular person & don't seem interested in repeat customers.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
They rarely have varieties that are for the regular person & don't seem interested in repeat customers.
This place is great. I happened to be in the area and I stopped in for a gram, I was just meaning to buy the cheapest at the moment, but then I saw GG4 (one of my fav's, so stoney)..and it was like,, $12/g. I could have gotten 3 G's of the cheapest for this price, but when I saw it and smelled it, holy smokes!! MAJOR KUSH indeed. This wasnt the hard little worn out nugs that you see in other places, perfect cure, ..frosty sticky spongy and all that. I will definitely go out of my way for this one hit wonder again. but here is the best part..The Budtenders were so nice, they didn't try and rush me or be impatient with me for questions I had. Since I am over 40, I feel like most places I go to dont really care about what I might be saying or asking, only what will be coming out of my wallet!.. Then, only to get impatient and rush me after like, 2 sentences in.. WITH NOBODY EVEN BEHIND ME! Any Budtenders who act like that need to be replaced. I hope other dispensaries read this, if your Budtenders dont treat people (especially the OLDER CROWD) with dignity and respect, then you suck. So thanks to these folks in Veneta, I will be back.
Very friendly and laid back staff..great selection and prices. Great product knowledge and a fun atmosphere. This should be everbodys go to spot for quality products and customer service.
They Rock! everything the prices or deals and the people... they all ROCK! Even the music they play!!
Super Awesome friendly knowledgeable staff, Great Products!!
Love this spot! Great folks, nice flower and bright shop.
It's nice and close
Absolutely Awesome! VERY knowledgeable and friendly staff. Nice atmosphere also!
I LOVE LOVE this place. They are so nice and friendly. The shop always smells good and is clean. It is almost NEVER busy so the wait times are minimal. Even during happy hour i rarely have to wait longer than 10 minutes. I LOVE THIS PLACE.
If I could give quality a 0, I would. All clones have PM. How do dispensaries get away with selling product like that? You should be ashamed