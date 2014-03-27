Major_Kush on February 23, 2018

This place is great. I happened to be in the area and I stopped in for a gram, I was just meaning to buy the cheapest at the moment, but then I saw GG4 (one of my fav's, so stoney)..and it was like,, $12/g. I could have gotten 3 G's of the cheapest for this price, but when I saw it and smelled it, holy smokes!! MAJOR KUSH indeed. This wasnt the hard little worn out nugs that you see in other places, perfect cure, ..frosty sticky spongy and all that. I will definitely go out of my way for this one hit wonder again. but here is the best part..The Budtenders were so nice, they didn't try and rush me or be impatient with me for questions I had. Since I am over 40, I feel like most places I go to dont really care about what I might be saying or asking, only what will be coming out of my wallet!.. Then, only to get impatient and rush me after like, 2 sentences in.. WITH NOBODY EVEN BEHIND ME! Any Budtenders who act like that need to be replaced. I hope other dispensaries read this, if your Budtenders dont treat people (especially the OLDER CROWD) with dignity and respect, then you suck. So thanks to these folks in Veneta, I will be back.