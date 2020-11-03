360 products
Dab Wax Wednesday
Valid 3/11/2020 – 3/11/2021
All dabs 15% off every Wednesday! Stay Lifted!
Discount will be applied in-store, price does NOT include tax (tax = 20%)
All Products
PINTAIL GARDENS | OG
from Pintail Gardens
25.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$101.75 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
TEN FOUR FARMS | BREATHWORK
from Ten Four Farms
21.8%
THC
0.36%
CBD
1024
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
EVANS CREEK | HAZMAT OG
from Evan's Creek
22.01%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Hazmat OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$251.75 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
EUGREEN | GORILLA EROTICA
from Eugreen
18.45%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$14.171.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
FOCUS NORTH | POT ROAST
from Focus North
27.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
EVANS CREEK | NEPALESE KUSH
from Evans Creek Farms
17.82%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Nepalese
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$201.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
EUGREEN | SECRET MINTS
from Eugreen
26.81%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
FOCUS NORTH | NOW N LATER
from Focus North
24.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
EUGREEN | GARLIC BREATH
from Eugreen
23.22%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$14.171.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
EVANS CREEK | CHERRY PIE
from Evan's Creek
22.01%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$251.75 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
FOX HOLLOW FLORA | SOUR BANANA SHERBERT
from Fox Hollow Flora
25.54%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
EUGREEN | TERPEE SLURPEE
from Eugreen Organics
20.59%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$14.171.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1751 ounce
LUCKY LION | GUSHERS
from Lucky Lion
23.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$14.171.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
EUGREEN | MIMOSA
from Eugreen
20.29%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
GREEN BODHI | PLATINUM GSC
from Green Bodhi
21.28%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
EUGREEN | LEMON ROYALE
from Eugreen
25.42%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
EUGREEN | KITCHEN SINK
from Eugreen
21.9%
THC
0.34%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
EAST FORK CULTIVARS | STELLA BLUE
from East Fork Cultivars
5.84%
THC
12.8%
CBD
Stella Blue
Strain
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$101.75 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
FOCUS NORTH | PIE HOE
from Focus North
25.96%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
GREEN BODHI | TENZIN KUSH #4
from Green Bodhi
23.63%
THC
___
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
GREEN BODHI | DOGWALKER OG
from Green Bodhi
19.23%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$201.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
EVANS CREEK | M.A.C. #1
from Evans Creek Farms
25.31%
THC
___
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
EUGREEN | FLAVOUR PACK
from Eugreen
26.53%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flavour Pack
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
EUGREEN | POINT BREAK
from Eugreen
21.16%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
FOCUS NORTH | COLORADO SUNSHINE
from Focus North
19.78%
THC
___
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
FOCUS NORTH | SECRET FORMULA
from Focus North
28.88%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Left Coast Farms | Cookie Lemon Kush
from Left Coast Farms
27.51%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$201.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
EASTWOOD GARDENS | ELEPHANT EARS
from Eastwood Gardens
24.07%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$251.75 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
LUCKY LION | SUNSET SHERBET
from Lucky Lion
22.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$151.75 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
LUCKY LION | GOLDEN PINEAPPLE
from Lucky Lion
26.7%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$201.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
OREGROWN | HIGH DESERT SOUR SAGE
from Oregrown
24.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$14.171.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1751 ounce
FOCUS NORTH | ANIMAL STASH
from Focus North
22.34%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$8.331 gram
$8.331 gram
$14.171.75 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1751 ounce
LUCKY LION | DOG WALKER #4
from Lucky Lion
27.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$201.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
RESIN RANCHERS | MT HOOD MAGIC
from Resin Ranchers
28.31%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$251.75 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3501 ounce
GREEN BODHI | KOSHER KUSH
from Green Bodhi
21.55%
THC
___
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
GREEN BODHI | MYSTERY HAZE
from Green Bodhi
19.62%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$201.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
GREEN BODHI | SOUR OG
from Green Bodhi
25.25%
THC
___
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
GREEN BODHI | TENZIN KUSH #2
from Green Bodhi
25.24%
THC
___
CBD
$11.671 gram
$11.671 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
GREEN BODHI | HAZY GIRL
from Green Bodhi
20.36%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$201.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
ROGANJA | SUMMER SUNSET OG
from Roganja
19.22%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 gram
$6.671 gram
$101.75 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1251 ounce
