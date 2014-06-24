HighDesertWizard
My go to shop on Bend...
We love the loyalty and appreciate your support! Thank you for leaving us an awesome review!
Great service Friendly reception Excellent product
Thank you for your review!
The flower, staff, and atmosphere are tops! Friendly and kind people. No one has ever treated me like just another customer and I so appreciate them!! Compared to other retail shops, OreGRown has consistently superior product on hand.
Thank you for sharing your great experience with us!
Friendly and helpful staff, good prices for being the only dispensary in town. Always enjoy my visit.
We are so glad you enjoy your experiences! Hope to see you soon!
Dusty was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. He patiently answered all of my questions and helped me determine what product would be best. Will definitely return.
He's a great member of our Oregrown family! We're glad you had a positive experience. See you soon!
Great product and great service!!!
Thank you so much for your kind review! Hope to see you soon!
such a nice place and great staff and even better products! (high quality all around!)
Thank you for this awesome review! we appreciate your feedback!
Nice folks at the Bend store. I ordered online and the product was ready in10-15 mins. For a week shop the atmosphere is fine. I am personally not into the atmosphere at the shops. As far as the bud tenders- pretty knowledgeable - they have a tendency to push products - that I get but not for me- I already know what I want before I go in. I go in for cartridges and edibles that I can’t make at home. The weed is good, but no better than a attentive home grower can Grow. Big upscale On their own branded vape pen. Unfortunately I am a sucker and it worked so I walked out of there with 3 unexpected items. Oh well. They gave me a 15% vets discount so that was beyond cool. I will go back- this time with only a limited amount of cash to prevent me from dropping too much green.
I hope the products you purchased were up to your expectations! Thank you for the review, we appreciate each of our customers and love the feedback! Be sure to let your sales associate know that you are a Veteran to always receive your 15% off discount and keep up on our daily deals to help you save some of that green!
I wrote a previous review about the negative experience I had when I was there recently and was told to give them a chance to redeem themselves which I did to no increase in experience positivity. Also, the response I was given to my first review seems to mimic the same style of customer service given in the shop: A lack of active listening and then a bombardment of information completely irrelevant to the original inquiry.
I'm very sorry to hear your experience was less than exceptional. Please let us know how we can be better for our individual customers. We appreciate your business and all the feedback you have to offer.
Love everything about this place! Budtenders are friendly and knowledgeable! Hobey was super knowledgeable and so nice! Best products I’ve seen in bend Oregon as well.
Thank you so much for this awesome review! We appreciate your business!