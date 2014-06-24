calineuria on March 17, 2019

Nice folks at the Bend store. I ordered online and the product was ready in10-15 mins. For a week shop the atmosphere is fine. I am personally not into the atmosphere at the shops. As far as the bud tenders- pretty knowledgeable - they have a tendency to push products - that I get but not for me- I already know what I want before I go in. I go in for cartridges and edibles that I can’t make at home. The weed is good, but no better than a attentive home grower can Grow. Big upscale On their own branded vape pen. Unfortunately I am a sucker and it worked so I walked out of there with 3 unexpected items. Oh well. They gave me a 15% vets discount so that was beyond cool. I will go back- this time with only a limited amount of cash to prevent me from dropping too much green.