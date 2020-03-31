22 products
15% OFF YOUR ENTIRE 1st ORDER!
Valid 3/29/2020 – 5/1/2020
Welcome to the OMG family, here is 15% off your entire 1st order.
Must be a certified medical patient to enjoy our products and services. Limited to one per person and for the first time order only.
All Products
Blue Harlequin - The Gentle Giant
from Maine Craft Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
Wonka Bars (Sativa Leaning Hybrid) - chocolate buds
from Dialed In Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonka Bars
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
Cuban Linx - The Funky Sativa
from Maine Craft Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cuban Linx
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
Tropic Truffle (Sativa Hybrid) - OMG Beauty Contest 1st place
from Dialed In Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Truffle
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
Sundae Driver - Frosted Fruity Pebbles
from Maine Craft Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
Full Spectrum Live Badder - Candide Kush x MOB
from Lemon House Organics
98%
THC
1%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$501 g
+1 more size
Live Hash Rosin - Wedding Cake
from Lemon House Organics
95%
THC
2%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$601 g
+1 more size
Diamonds & Sauce / Caviar - Candide Kush
from Lemon House Organics
97%
THC
2%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$501 g
+1 more size
100mg Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
from Lyfted Edibles Maine
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Lyfted Maine
Strain
$25each
100mg Real Fruit Beverages
from Highbrow
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Highbrow Maine
Strain
$20each
70% Dark Chocolate 225mg THC - Wedding Cake (Hybrid)
from Maine Craft Cannabis
225mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45each
70% Dark orange Chocolate 90mg THC - "187" (Hybrid)
from Maine Craft Cannabis
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
187
Strain
$25each
70% Dark Chocolate 90mg THC - Ghetto Bird (Sative)
from Maine Craft Cannabis
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghetto Bird
Strain
$25each
70% Dark Chocolate 1:1 THC CBD Indica Hybrid
from Maine Craft Cannabis
90mg
THC
90mg
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$40each
70% Dark Chocolate 90mg THC - Sundae Driver (Indica Hybrid)
from Maine Craft Cannabis
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$25each
70% Dark Chocolate 90mg THC - Wizard Punch (Indica)
from Maine Craft Cannabis
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
wizard punch
Strain
$25each
Lavender Honey - 15mg per tsp
from Lyfted Edibles Maine
15mg
THC
1mg
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$65each
Pre roll - Sour Diesel x Durban Hashplant
from OMG Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$10each
+2 more sizes
Lemony Sniffets x Cherry Ghost - Pre Rolled Joint
from OMG Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Pie
Strain
$10each
+2 more sizes
San Fernando Valley - Pre Rolled Joint
from OMG Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$10each
+2 more sizes
Huckleberry Web 1:1 THC:CBD - Vape Cartridge
from Maine Craft Cannabis
10%
THC
10%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$45½ g
CBD body butter
from Good Feels
1mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$45each
+1 more size