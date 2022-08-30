Super personable customer service! Came in for a strain that was listed on here…they didn’t have it but had plenty of others! Knowledgeable about their terpenes and where to guide us indica people. Got the Chocolate Trip 4g/$20 of the shake. It’s dope AF! Highly recommend!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.