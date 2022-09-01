Oui'd Cannabis
1618.6 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
Menu:
Rec
82 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Oui'd Cannabis
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 13
8508 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
License 20220132001
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount
In Store Hours (MT)
monday
10am-8pm
tuesday
10am-8pm
wednesday
10am-8pm
thursday
10am-8pm
friday
10am-8pm
saturday
10am-8pm
sunday
Closed
Photos of Oui'd Cannabis
Show all photos
4 Reviews of Oui'd Cannabis
see all reviews
s........r
2 days ago
Verified Shopper
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff! The products that they offer are excellent!
v........6
August 22, 2022
Good store! Try it out. Two nice, informative budtenders were there and a manager gave me a first time customer discount on some nice flower I got for a very reasonable price. Will be back.
s........r
August 20, 2022
Super personable customer service! Came in for a strain that was listed on here…they didn’t have it but had plenty of others! Knowledgeable about their terpenes and where to guide us indica people. Got the Chocolate Trip 4g/$20 of the shake. It’s dope AF! Highly recommend!
w........3
August 13, 2022
BEST DISPENSARY IN ABQ!!!! The staff and owner KICK ASS! I love the selection, quality, and definitely the prices!