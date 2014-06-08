MisterMeeseeks
This place is sad. I was here a few weeks back buying some flower. It smelled and looked great before I bought it, but when I got home I Iooked at the label more closely and the flower was harvest 10/2017. I know I only paid $25 for an 1/8th, but 2 year old bud is absolutely ridiculous. I really really hope that was a typo however I still won't be back even if it was.
Hi we are sorry you were unhappy with your product, we keep our product in a refrigerator with moisturizer packs to keep the flower fresh for longer periods of time. Because of the older harvest date we are selling for a lower price, during our flower sale day and happy hours you can get an additional 10% off. We are trying to run a fairly priced and honest business model.