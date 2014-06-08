Libbyfoofoo1 on February 21, 2019

Tonight, I came across the response to my last comment and the last time I was in your store from 11-16-16 and found your remarks laughable and dripping with insincerity. I was a huge supporter of PG when it was first opened in my neighborhood and found the original owner and manager some of the most knowledgeable in the business and wanted to help the business grow. Then you took over and the old owners and management disappeared overnight and your husband and you went from running the minimarket in the strip mall to working full time at the dispensary. It was obvious both of you lacked any product knowledge or sensitivity towards your customer base and did not show desire to learn or appreciate your clientele and their business. With what I assume is a lack of faith in your employees or your inability not to micromanage, every time I went there it was becoming more and more disappointing. You brought the same business ideas from the minimart into the dispensary and treated the customers like they were just slapping down a 6 pack and leaving. Not true with dispensaries. We spend an average at least 10 minutes and average higher sales. Because we are their longer we have opportunities to observe and decide if this some place I want to spend time and support. Every part of the service and products suffered immediately. To you constantly being over your employees shoulders as they were helping people speaking towards them in deeming fashions and constantly questioning what they were doing in a very accusing manner. It’s was incredibly ackward seeing your employee treated that way. And then putting your husband in the lobby at the reception desk when he has absolutely no personal skills. No greeting. No acknowledgement of return customers. Instead he does what he did at the store, stares at FOX News on a big screen in the lobby forcing all of us to watch as well when we are in there usually 5-15 minutes. The day I wrote the first review, I sat there and listened to a commentary compare cannibus smokers to Pedophiles. I couldn’t believe I was listening to that in a dispensary and I tried to explain that constantly having a channel blaring that portrays your clientele as criminals and mental deviants is being insensitive towards us and makes it call into question your respect for us and our business. And your comment about no being able to find another channel that doesn’t offend as much is just ignorant or smart ass. I would bet you it’s impossible to find one that offends half as much. I did not ask you about your politics but you all had no problem forcing them on your clients. After wrinting that review and stopped in the next time, you came flying across the store and attacked me for writing it in the middle of the store. No apolizes or wanting to understand my view and keep my business. Saying I had no right to my opinion or state it and meanwhile you guys still had Fox News playing! I have a right just like I had the right to take my $500+ monthly business else where and did. You have the right to watch all the Fox you want but you could be losing business as well from that and a customer has the right to point that out or any situation that makes them unhappy with their shopping experience . But stand by your choice and don’t come back acting like suddenly you care about customer satisfaction and are working to have a welcoming atmosphere when that so is not you. Your words ring shallow.