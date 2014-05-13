LewdLenny
Good atmosphere, amazing service & just super friendly & helpful. Cody and Jess make this place special. The Trinity Blueberry pre roll is yummy and cheap! I will be back!
4.8
10 reviews
Good dispensary but can’t stand that you’re closed on Sundays. Literally makes NO sense. I’m a tough one so because of horrible hours/days, I probably will not return and will find another coastal dispensary. Happy toking ☺️
My favorite shop, the best budtenders, best selection.
Went to the coast for the holidays and forgot my edibles/herb. This shop rocks and is easy to find! They have the biggest edible selection, great herb and wonderful customer service! Pricing was very good too! I will def come back next time I'm on the coast.
I stopped by here on a coast trip from the north-Willamette Valley a couple times; and although there are numerous dispensaries closer than the 40+ miles I have to travel to get here, I have made this my regular once-twice a month stop for my meds. The staff is always helpful and friendly, the products are very high quality and VERY reasonably priced, with a great selection; even compared to the Salem, or Portland area; and as long as I call ahead I can be assured that the meds I need will be there when I get there. Kudos to a great place to do business.
Love this shop,!! stopped this weekend!! Fire flower!
love this place!
The only shop in town that still gives med patients freebies! Never had a problem getting a faulty vape cartridge exchanged either as I have with other shops... Also Cody has been very helpful throughout the years with helping me with my specific medical needs. Wish the were open later, but that is my only complaint. Very well prices and high quality herbs too! After visiting other shops in town out of curiosity I will not be going anywhere else :)
My favorite shop in town!!!!
great staff and great pre rolls