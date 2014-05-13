Raider75 on June 20, 2018

I stopped by here on a coast trip from the north-Willamette Valley a couple times; and although there are numerous dispensaries closer than the 40+ miles I have to travel to get here, I have made this my regular once-twice a month stop for my meds. The staff is always helpful and friendly, the products are very high quality and VERY reasonably priced, with a great selection; even compared to the Salem, or Portland area; and as long as I call ahead I can be assured that the meds I need will be there when I get there. Kudos to a great place to do business.