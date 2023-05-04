Paka House Cannabis carries a comprehensive selection of the finest cannabis products. We work with several of the top brands in Oregon to give you the highest quality product in all of the various categories. Our team of fun, knowledgeable and professional cannabis enthusiasts take pride in assisting customers in identifying the best product for them. Whether you are a new or seasoned consumer desiring a recreational or medicinal product, the staff at Paka House Cannabis is ready to help you with your cannabis needs.