Paka House Cannabis - Seaside
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

SeasideOregon
2377.4 miles away
About this dispensary

Welcome to Paka House Cannabis Formally Known as Brothers Cannabis, Just Arrived at Seaside to turn the tides and offer the Best Products at the Best Prices, Come check us out 7 days a week at the Outlets

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
1111 N Roosevelt Dr, Seaside, OR
ATMStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm

