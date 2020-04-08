184 products
10% off Entire Purchase for NWCC Discount Cardholders
Valid 4/3/2020 – 1/1/2021
That's right, if you're a NWCC Discount Cardholders come to Pakalolo, show us your card and receive 10% off your ENTIRE purchase. BOOM!
Card Must be Shown in Order to Receive Discount
All Products
Karma Originals - 1g Harlequin (2:1) CBD Moon Dust (Keif) Usable Cannabis
from Karma Originals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Karma Originals - 1g Harlequin (2:1) CBD Moon Dust (Keif)
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
High Hemp Organic CBD Wraps - Mauimango
from Yellow Bird Wholesale
0%
THC
0%
CBD
High Hemp Organic CBD Wraps - Mauimango
Strain
$21 g
In-store only
Afghan Hemp - Cones 6pk
from Yellow Bird Wholesale
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Hemp - Cones 6pk
Strain
$31 g
In-store only
Afghan Hemp - 1 1/4 hemp Rolling Papers
from Yellow Bird Wholesale
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush Hemp
Strain
$21 g
In-store only
Sticky Farms - Sticky Bitch - 21.98% THC / .07% CBD / 2.07% Terpenes
from Cosmic Treehouse
21.98%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sticky Farms - Sticky Bitch - 21.98% THC / .07% CBD / 2.07% Terpenes
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Liontree Farms - Root Beer Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
22.42%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Root Beer Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Select Battery with case
from Cura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Select Battery with case
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Karma Originals 1g Forbidden Fruit Moon Dust Kief Usable Cannabis
from Karma Originals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Liontree Farms - Kush Mints Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
25.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Liontree Farms - Kush Mints
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PAX Era Pod Device / Battery
from Black Bird Distribution
0%
THC
0%
CBD
PAX Era Pod Device / Battery
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Karma Originals 1g GG #12 Moon Dust Kief Usable Cannabis
from Karma Originals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Karma Originals 1g GG #12 Moon Dust Kief
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Karma Originals 1g Lemon meringue Moon Dust Kief Usable Cannabis
from Karma Originals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Liontree Farms - Chemdog D Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
25.02%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Liontree Farms - Chemdog D
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Liontree Farms - Original Wedding Cake Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
21.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Eugenius - Bleugenius CBD - 0.68% THC /15.31% CBD
from Cosmic Treehouse
0.68%
THC
15.31%
CBD
Bleugenius
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Karma Originals - 1g Elephant Stomper Moon Dust (Kief) Usable Cannabis
from Karma Originals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Karma Originals - 1g Elephant Stomper Moon Dust (Kief)
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Liontree Farms - Pine Bomb Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
19.02%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Liontree Farms - Pine Bomb
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Benson Arbor - Duct Tape Usable Cannabis
from Benson Arbor Farm
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Eastwood - Elephant Ears Usable Cannabis
from East Wood
26.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Eastwood - Elephant Ears
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Benson Arbor - Cherry Chem #5 Usable Cannabis
from Benson Arbor
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Benson Arbor - Cherry Chem #5
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Liontree Farms - Old Family Purple Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
22.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Liontree Farms - Old Family Purple
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Liontree Farms Root Beer x Cherry Limeade Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
21.05%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Liontree Farms Root Beer x Cherry Limeade
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Liontree Farms - Local Skunk Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Liontree Farms - Local Skunk
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Liontree Farms - HAN Solo Burger Clone
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
25.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Han Solo Burger
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Benson Arbor - South Fork Kush #56 - 15.84% THC / 1.42% Terpenes
from Benson Arbor Farm
15.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Benson Arbor - South Fork Kush #56
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Benson Arbor - Josh D OG - 23.06% THC / 3.5% Terpenes
from Benson Arbor Farm
23.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Josh D OG
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Benson Arbor - Grease Monkey Usable Cannabis
from Benson Arbor
22.41%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Liontree Farms - Purple Hindu Kush Usable Cannabis
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
20.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Liontree Farms - Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Benson Arbor - Casper OG Usable Cannabis
from Benson Arbor
22.98%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Casper OG
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - 1g Royal Loop Kush Concentrates
from Happy Kitchen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Emerald Extracts - 1g Royal Loop Kush Pull n Snap
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
White Label Extracts - 1g Mendo Quinn - Hybrid - Pull-N-Snap - 29.34% THC / 38.57% CBD
from White Label Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Label Extracts - 1g Mendo Quinn Pull n Snap
Strain
$20.831 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Siskiyou Sungrown CBD Cannabis Oil - 22.44mg THC / 696.80mg CBD
from Siskiyou Sungrown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Siskiyou Sungrown CBD Cannabis Oil
Strain
$401 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sterling Gold Extracts - 1g Double Limeaide Live Resin - Hybrid - 57.05% THC / .15% CBD
from The Dub Wholesale
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sterling Gold Extracts - 1g Double Limeaide Live Resin
Strain
$251 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Happy Cabbage Farms - 1g Banana Punch Hash Rosin Batter - 70.55% THC / 1.25% CBD
from Happy Cabbage Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Happy Cabbage Farms - 1g Banana Punch Hash Rosin Batter
Strain
$41.67¼ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Buddies PAX Kush Train 5g PAX ERA Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Clone
from Buddies Distribution
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Buddies PAX Kush Train 5g PAX ERA Liquid Diamonds Live Resin
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
Select Elite - 1g Space Dog Concentrates
from Cura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Select Elite - 1g Space Dog
Strain
$37.51 g
In-store only
The CBD Apothecary - 1oz Black Cherry Soda THC Low Dose Tincture Concentrates
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$20.831 g
In-store only
Buddies - 1g Sour Bubble x PHK Concentrates
from Buddies Distribution
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Buddies - 1g Sour Bubble x PHK
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
Truly Pure - 1g Green Crack Concentrates
from Truly Pure Co2
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Rel Vape - 1g Tahoe OG Concentrates
from Oregon Oil Technologies - Rel Vape
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rel Vape - 1g Tahoe OG
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
12345