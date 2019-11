Mylarbagsonly on August 6, 2019

Good people, great weed, amazing dogs and the best of all, Mylar bags 🤣 Thank you for embodying what a dispensary should be about. Pristine location with amazing storefront mixed with amazing customer service. Pakalolo is in my top 5 of best dispensaries in Portland. The quality of the Josh D and Lost Soul were unmatched at the price point. The Lost Soul smoked smooth with a subtle but enjoyable piney taste. The high was uplifting and made me glued to a documentary. This storefront will be looked at as a true trailblazer for doing this early on and doing it right. Once dispensaries start to fizzle out due to competition, I guarantee Pakalolo will prevail. Btw, thank you again for the Mylar bags 🤣 say Whatsup to Grover!