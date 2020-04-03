54 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 31
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$75
Deals
20% Off For First Time Patients
Become a patient with us and receive 20% off your first purchase!
For registered Massachusetts Medical Patients only. Limit one use per patient. Cannot be combined with other promotions.
20% Off For First Time Patients
Become a patient with us and receive 20% off your first purchase!
For registered Massachusetts Medical Patients only. Limit one use per patient. Cannot be combined with other promotions.
All Products
Dank Commander
from Unknown Brand
18.2%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Horace
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Diamonds
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Unknown Brand
16.2%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Zkittlez
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
20.7%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ethos Chem OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Legend x Nookies
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosi Woah
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Snowball
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Rythm Heal 1:1 Decarbed Oil
from Unknown Brand
37.9%
THC
38.6%
CBD
Otto 1:1
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Rythm Balance Decarbed Oil 77.2%
from Unknown Brand
77.2%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Sira Wax- Sundae Driver 77%
from Unknown Brand
77%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lemon Breath Sugar 82% 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Double Silver Haze Sauce 68% 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
68%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Sira Shatter-Sundae Driver 79%
from Unknown Brand
77%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Sira Shatter-Dank Commander 77%
from Unknown Brand
88%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
GG #4 Sugar 84% 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
84%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Sira Wax- Blueberry Chocolate Sundae 81%
from Unknown Brand
81%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Berkshire Roots Pink lemonade THC Chews-5mg each 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch bar 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Kalm Fusion-Chewable tablets-Black Cherry-THC-5mg each 100mg total
from Kalm Fusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
413 Milk Chocolate Bar-50mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
CBD/THC 2:1 Capsules-5mg each 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Tropizen Pique Hot Sauce-100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Berkshire Roots CBD/THC 2:1 Chews-Watermelon 5mg 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
THC Capsules-5mg each 20 Pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Berkshire Roots CBD/THC 20:1 Tangerine Chews-5mgeach 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Berkshire Roots Blue Raspberry THC Chews-5mg each 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Incredibles Peanut Budda Buddha 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Bourne Baking Co.Rice Crispy Bites 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Kalm Orange cream tablets 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Betty's Eddies Grape Chews 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Berkshire Roots 1:1 Chews-Lemon Ginger 5mg 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Incredibles Baystate Bar 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Incredible Sour Watermelon Gummies 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Betty's Eddies Berry Chews 100mg
from Betty's Eddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Betty's Eddies Orange Chews 100mg
from Betty's Eddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
12