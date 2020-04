Paigep67 on March 31, 2020

Yesterday was my first time visiting this dispensary and I’m so glad I did! They have a variety of products and really good deals!! I bought a few things to try. The Betty’s Eddies fruit chews were so good both with taste and effectiveness. I also bought some concentrate which I haven’t tried yet and a preroll which was really good!!! Staff was very friendly and helpful. I will definitely be back!