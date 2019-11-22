43 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 37
Show All 23
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
Receive a gift with any purchase just mention this add!!
Free gift ? You know it! Wait free ?? Yup! With any $20 purchase.
Mention this add.
Receive a gift with any purchase just mention this add!!
Free gift ? You know it! Wait free ?? Yup! With any $20 purchase.
Mention this add.
Staff picks
668mg Full Spectrum Extract (RSO) [Dr.Jolly's]
from DR Jolly's
668mg
THC
40mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Extract
Strain
$30each
In-store only
All Products
Huckleberry
from LEAP FARMS
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Blood
from LEAP FARMS
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Blood
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
3 Kings B - Buds
from Village Green
20.06%
THC
0%
CBD
3 Kings
Strain
$2.51 g
In-store only
Blue City Diesel B - Buds
from Village green
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue city diesel
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Chilli Sticky
from C&C Farms
7%
THC
14.2%
CBD
Chilli Sticky
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Burmese Kush
from C&C
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Burmese Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Presidential Kush
from CnC
22.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama PHK
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from C&C Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from C&C Farms
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shoe
from C&C Farms
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Shoe
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour T x Hat Trick Terp Sauce
from Calyx Crafts
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour T x Hat Trick
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
White Rhino Terp Sauce
from Calyx Crafts
71.86%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Purple GMO Live Resin
from HUSH
67.4%
THC
4.7%
CBD
purple gmo
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Frank's Punch Live Resin
from HUSH
75.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Franks punch
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Double Motorboat
from Bobsled Extracts
70.33%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Double Motorboat
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Silver Mint Cream
from CBDiscovery
70.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver mint cream
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from CBDiscovery
57.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Grape Dolato
from CBDiscovery
71.81%
THC
0%
CBD
grape dolato
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Crater Lake Kash
from Emerald Bay Extracts
62%
THC
0%
CBD
Crater lake kash
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
GSC
from Dab Factory
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Purple Loop Kush
from Emerald Bay Extracts
63.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple loop kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cannabis infused Ricecrispy Treat
from canna crispy
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
ricechrispy
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Cookies & Cream
from Honu Inc.
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
Love Maca
from ENJOY Cannabis Co.
40mg
THC
1.3mg
CBD
Love Maca
Strain
$12each
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Limeaid
from ENJOY Cannabis Co.
48mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberry Limeade
Strain
$12each
+1 more size
In-store only
Hybrid Punch
from ENJOY Cannabis Co.
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Punch
Strain
$12each
+1 more size
In-store only
Indica Berry
from ENJOY Cannabis Co.
48mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica Berry
Strain
$12each
+1 more size
In-store only
White Grape Gummy [Hush]
from HUSH
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
white grape
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Strawberry Limeade Gummy [Hush]
from HUSH
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberry limeade
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Pineapple Passion Gummy [Hush]
from HUSH
50.51mg
THC
0.59mg
CBD
Pineapple passion
Strain
$8each
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade Gummies 1:1 50mg THC 50mg CBD
from Wana Brands
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Extract
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Caramel Corn 50 mg THC
from Delta 9 Labs
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Disco Funk
from Buddies Brand
75%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Disco funk
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Headband PAX
from Buddies Brand
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Tangie Fire
from Winberry Farms
87.8%
THC
2.31%
CBD
Tangie fire
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Winberry Farms
80.3%
THC
5.14%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Mango Super Haze
from Winberry Farms
84.2%
THC
2.66%
CBD
Mango Super Haze
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Tropical Train Wreck
from Winberry Farms
85.1%
THC
3.37%
CBD
Tropical Train Wreck
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Marijuana Infused Salve
from Ruby Farms
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
salve
Strain
$30each
In-store only
12