My husband went to use his Medical Marijuana card and the guy still made him pay full price. Most expensive weed we ever bought. Not worth $35 for an 8th. Never going there again. Guy had nasty attitude

Dispensary said:

Hello, We apologize for you negative experience, and for our budtender. Unfortunately we are only a recreational shop. We do try to make our prices very fair, and add taxes to the price you see over the counter. We also offer many other forms of discounts. If you do choose to come back we would be more then happy to make up for the negative experience. Thank you, and hope you have a good day.