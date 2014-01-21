kootis on May 26, 2019

I'm a bit late making this review. I went here a month or so. But I have to say C & C restored my faith in good cannabis in Oregon! Big thumbs up for the highs in their flower. It may not always look good but gives you much better high than some other shops around southern oregon, that look good in appearance but don't have much of a high. I do like good smelling and tasting cannabis but if the high is missing i'm very disappointed. My philosophies high first, taste is second. Sure taste is important, but so is the high! Many other shops sell you just on terpenes but most time it's missing the stoney high I desire. I don't remember who the budtendress was but she was very friendly and very helpful! I recommend a tip for all dispensaries you should keep your farms small and flower very late to get more amber and milky trichomes. Don't go commercial and cut too early. Small medical farms are better for quality and high! Sleepy sedative strains are starting to become extinct in dispensaries. Insomniacs need strong sedative medicine!