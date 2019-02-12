Interested in making your own edibles?! Any medical patients who spend $100 or more are entered to win a Magical Butter machine.
Buy any 5 edibles and get $20 off of total purchase!
Patients can now take $50 off a purchase of $150 or more within their first 30 days of visiting Patriot Care In Greenfield.
$3 1/16th OR save $15 off 1 edible on your 1st purchase. Valid on first purchase. Limit 1. Valid on minimum $20 edible.
All veterans and active duty personnel will receive 40% off their entire purchase on the 11th of each month.
Wear your game day jersey and get 1/2 off an edible or pre-roll!
Review us on Google, Leafly, Weedmaps, Facebook, or Yelp and get $5 off a purchase of $10 or more.
$3 1/16th OR save $15 off 1 edible when you refer a new patient!
$3 1/16th OR save $15 off 1 edible on patient's birthday.