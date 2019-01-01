New patients receive 10% off total purchase, and seniors also receive 10% off total purchase! These can stack to a total discount of 20% off! Veteran patients get a discount of 22% off their purchase that may not be combined with the previous discounts.
Buy 1 get 1, 50% off (of equal or lesser value) on all Betty’s Eddies, Curio Chews, Kalm Tablets, and Discos! Today's featured flower is LA Chocolate (gLeaf) available at $15 grams, $45 1/8ths, $85 ¼’s, $160 ½’s, and $300 oz’s. Our flower deals of the week include: Headband X Skunk #1 (Sunmed) and Mimosa (ForwardGro) available at $10 g’s, $30 1/8ths, $55 ¼’s, $105 ½’s, and $205 oz’s. We've got a host of bundles including: a $100 Wax Bundle (full gram of gLeaf wax (all varieties) and Yocan Evolve Plus Vaporizer Pen)! PLUS shatter bundles that include: $115 Shatter Bundle which includes a mini torch, 3 oz. butane, nectar collector, and full gram of OG Clear shatter (all varieties); a $175 Shatter Bundle that includes a regular torch, 10 oz butane, glass rig, and a full gram of OG Clear shatter (all varieties); and a $250 Shatter Bundle that includes a Jumbo torch, 10 oz butane, 12 in Bong (Biohazard), Gas Pump Nectar Collector, and a full gram of OG Clear Shatter (all varieties)! PLUS a brand new ENAIL BUNDLE! A High Five Enail, 1 Dab Rig, 1g of gLeaf Shatter ALL FOR $325!