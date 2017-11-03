Rayrae11 on October 15, 2019

I'm growing increasingly disappointed with Peake Releaf, a place that was once my go-to spot for quality, 1:1 tinctures at affordable prices (i.e., TCT Tuesdays offers 20% off). Earlier today, I purchased two tinctures (listed at $35/each on BOTH Peake's website and Leafly) and neither had the 20% off discount applied on my receipt - other items I purchased *did* show the discount on the receipt. When I asked the budtender about the TCT deal, he stated that the tinctures were actually $40/each, which would have been fine but 20% off of $40 is actually $32, not $35. I didn't bother trying to do the math on the fly and trusted the budtender's word but once I got home, I did the math and confirmed that I was overcharged...yet again. It's really disappointing that this continues to happen. This is the FOURTH time I've experienced issues on Tuesdays' discounts. I don't think I'll be returning.