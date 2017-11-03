MediK8te
Peake continues to be my one stop shop. It’s so different than most dispensaries because they literally have EVERYTHING you need for the administration of medicine. Pipes, bongs, vapes, rolling papers, etc. They thought of it all! I’ve never had a bad experience in quality or customer experience once. Plus there store is sooooo beautiful. Keep up the great work guys, you have a customer for life.
Thank you so much for the great review and the kind words! We'll continue to work hard to be your medicine provider for life!