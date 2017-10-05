muzikman78 on December 24, 2018

I purchased two Craft Sesh Cartridges for $37 on Dec 22nd and both were defective (I suspect these are very dated products and the oil is breaking down, they are stuck with hundreds which is likely why they are discounted from $25 each). I returned after buying a new Craft battery but still nothing worked while my other Craft cartridges worked fine on both my pens. When I called Peak they said to bring them in and were friendly. However when I arrived their staff was combative, rude and defensive and very, very reluctantly swapped them out for two more of the exact catridges that were ALSO defective. I purchased the same Craft cartridged at Green Dragon and have never had an issue. ABSOLUTELY DO NOT PURCHASE CARTRIDGES HERE - Ever!! You’ve been warned! They do not stand behind their products and their staff will pass the blame on the supplier. I promise this place will suffer for screwing me over and I will do it through the legal channels. You don’t rip people off and then blame your supplier!