I love this place so much it will always be my go to; the service, the variety of products, etc LOVE THE PEAK!
You will absolutely LOVE this shop! The crew is super helpful, always rocking a pleasant VIBE, and helpful with all the right knowledge! There is consistently a nice variety of quality products on the shelves here, and the discounts are offered up on the daily. PUREVIBE is always glad to have the opportunity to review high-quality Cannabis shops like Peak Dispensary!
As my Colorado Tour continued in Denver over the first of 2 months in the summer of 2018, I accidentally ran into this dispensary while driving around with my father as we were heading back into Downtown. Well, the old man wanted to get a pre-roll or two for me and him to wake up, and brighten up our tired minds in the afternoon, so I said let's go into PeakMJ Dispensary and see what they've got. The service is 100% 5 stars legitimately. From the ID checkers, all the way to the bud tenders working with people and answering questions. One of the more professional employee shops in Denver. The flower and our two pre-rolls that we purchased were a bit dry, and lacked a fresher taste and quality, but nonetheless we're still above average. The atmosphere is always moving in a happy and excited buzz inside. I do recommend people to this shop for the service and atmosphere especially. Prices are again average, but they do have constant deals with $99 full Ounces, and other deals for the public. PeakMJ @ Broadway is my 7th of my top 10 favorite dispensaries in Denver. They also are the second Dispensary to receive my personal award, a Blue Ribbon for Dispensary Excellence and Quality Service
The weed, dabs, and edible selection is to die for! All the budteneders looked like they were having a great time, fun atmosphere.
I purchased two Craft Sesh Cartridges for $37 on Dec 22nd and both were defective (I suspect these are very dated products and the oil is breaking down, they are stuck with hundreds which is likely why they are discounted from $25 each). I returned after buying a new Craft battery but still nothing worked while my other Craft cartridges worked fine on both my pens. When I called Peak they said to bring them in and were friendly. However when I arrived their staff was combative, rude and defensive and very, very reluctantly swapped them out for two more of the exact catridges that were ALSO defective. I purchased the same Craft cartridged at Green Dragon and have never had an issue. ABSOLUTELY DO NOT PURCHASE CARTRIDGES HERE - Ever!! You’ve been warned! They do not stand behind their products and their staff will pass the blame on the supplier. I promise this place will suffer for screwing me over and I will do it through the legal channels. You don’t rip people off and then blame your supplier!
Thank you for your feedback! It is unfortunate that you received two faulty cartridges, and I apologize for that. We are aware that cartridges do not work sometimes, but we always work with the customer to trouble shoot and then replace the cartridge if necessary. On all of your reviews, you haven't left a contact name or email, as we wanted to try and reach out to make things right for you. If you would like to reach out to management directly, you can email info@peakmj.com and we can resolve this situation for you. Or you are always welcome to come to our store and ask for a manager. I have no doubt that we could get you taken care of, all you have to do is reach out directly to us. Thanks again for your feedback and we hope we get the chance to make this right!
Mickayla was very helpful and knowledgeable! Great service!
Thank you for your feedback! We are so happy you enjoyed the service, Mckayla is awesome : )
product was alright.
Thank you for your feedback! We have one of the largest selections of flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals in the state. We pride ourselves on carrying high quality product for our customers. We hope to get the chance to serve you again!
Excellent service. Cozy atmosphere. Will try product tonight.
Thanks for the feedback! We hope the product testing went well : )
Long time cannabis consumer, first time to any dispensary, convenient location. Entering was a breeze after ID check. I had a ton of questions & the customer service was very helpful pointing me in the right direction. We purchased a mix of items. Very happy & would visit again!
We are so glad you enjoyed your visit! Thanks for coming in and we look forward to helping you again!
Excellent product and friendly people selling it. I drive out of my way to shop by here.
We are thrilled you drive out of your way to visit our store!