I went to Pendleton cannabis for there twisted tuesday special! come to find out since I'm medical i don't get to participate in the deals they have. vary disappointed in pc.
Gottaloveabudtender
on February 25, 2019
I have never met a staff who were ALL so knowledgeable!!!!! O man, their bud prices usually start at $3 a gram including taxes!!! They do not charge you for an exit bag!
Colterama
on December 24, 2018
Just wish they carried refillable vape pen cartridges alongside the prefilled ones.
Torrietortoise
on November 12, 2018
this is my #1 spot to go to in Pendleton. has better, prices, selection, deals and AMAZING staff.
xraided5150
on October 31, 2018
I live in the Tricities but travel all round Oregon and Washington for work. I’ve visited 3 pot spots in Pendleton and this was my favorite of the three because of the prices, selection and friendly staff. On visits to the completion and I’ve seen the same product for higher prices so this is my go to spot in P Town
Lisam177
on October 30, 2018
very good prices on good products
MissaW622
on June 8, 2018
Prices are reasonable And friendly faces.
Chebon
on May 25, 2018
very friendly
analhornet
on November 11, 2017
great place great prices just lacking on the inventory I have to go back cuz I got more inventory cuz the prices are great