JustPressPlay on September 22, 2018

This is a one star review because of two things. First, my order was messed up when I was at the counter. I ordered two 3.5 oz jars of flower, but when I got home to check the bag that they seal before they hand it to you, I found that I was jipped one jar. Secondly, I reached out to them a few days ago by email, asking them to help me figure things out and to make it right. They have yet to follow-up with me, and its left a very sour taste in my mouth about this overpriced dispensary. If the company manages to get a hold of me, I would be happy to update this review. As of right now though, my opinion of this place? Stay Away! -Casey