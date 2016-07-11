Drmo007
Very professional and friendly
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.0
10 reviews
Very professional and friendly
Gorgeous shop. They have improved their selection and quality from previous years. I love coming here.
Good spot, cash only, super close to the airport
High price, little parking and waited a bit long to get served. They also advertised what they didn’t have in stock. So, one can’t trust their selection when looking with the app.
We’re sorry to hear you weren’t happy with us. We have since integrated our Leafy account with our inventory system so everything is up to date at all times. We are also addressing parking lot and line issues to ensure a better customer experience. Thank you for your feedback and we hope you'll give us another shot. - People's
The BEST IN THE AREA! Every budtender who has helped me so far provides me with honest recommendations. They are also super friendly and super patient. Great selection and quality products. This is the ONLY dispensary I return to every 2 weeks.
I called this company too see if they would accept medical card for people under 21. They proceeded to tell me the 215 law was whipped away, which is not true, if you’re a dispensary you should be up to date with the laws, wouldn’t recommend going here
We’re sorry to hear you had this experience. We certainly take medical cards and give discounts to all of our medical patients. We even have line so medical patients can be served faster. We hope you'll come try us out. - People's
Parking is a bit crazy but the sales staff are Very helpful!
I've now had 2 issues shopping here. The first time I came here they gave me some flowers that were very old and dry. The second was with buying a 6 pack of pre roll. I come home and the label was broke from the vial and there were only 5 in there. This is a good looking location and the people here are nice enough. I will give them a 3rd try, but if anything funky happens it will be my last.
Thought this place seemed ok coming in. Outside was nice, counter guy was super nice, but going upstairs seemed like a different place. Poor interaction, poor info. I would have thought Cali would be the Mecca of service but I’m guessing Colorado can teach this place a thing or two
Thanks for your feedback. We take reviews seriously and are constantly working to give our customers the best possible experience. We hope you come back soon.
This is a one star review because of two things. First, my order was messed up when I was at the counter. I ordered two 3.5 oz jars of flower, but when I got home to check the bag that they seal before they hand it to you, I found that I was jipped one jar. Secondly, I reached out to them a few days ago by email, asking them to help me figure things out and to make it right. They have yet to follow-up with me, and its left a very sour taste in my mouth about this overpriced dispensary. If the company manages to get a hold of me, I would be happy to update this review. As of right now though, my opinion of this place? Stay Away! -Casey
Hi Casey, We are sorry you had this experience. Next time, please call and ask for one of our managers and they will happily help you. We take customer reviews seriously. We hope you will give us another try, - People's