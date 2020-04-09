358 products
All Products
Recon by Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
21.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Recon
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Overflo by Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
24.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Overflo
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Diesel by Pud's Buds
from Pud's Buds
23.15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sweet Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sapphire Scout by Alta Gardens
from Alta Gardens
23.07%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sapphire Scout
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush by JJ Farm
from JJ Farm
19.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Tangie #2 by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
22.94%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Super Tangie #2
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat #2 by Wykanush Cannabis
from Wykanush Cannabis
14.7%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Dutch Treat #2
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Diesel by TrueCare Farms
from TrueCare Farms
16.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Diesel
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream by Alta Gardens
from Alta Gardens
11.67%
THC
7.82%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shanti's Gift by East Fork Cultivar
from East Fork Cultivar
7.19%
THC
15.7%
CBD
Shanti's Gift
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies & Cream by Gong-Ji Farm
from Gong-Ji Farm
20.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chembucha by Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chembucha
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Dough #5 by Pud's Buds
from Pud's Buds
18.39%
THC
1.35%
CBD
Diesel Dough #5
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Mist by Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
27.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple Mist
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Summer Sunset by Roganja
from Roganja
19.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Summer Sunset
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wifi OG by Zeta 7 Farms
from Zeta 7 Farms
26.29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wifi OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Sherbert 14G SPECIAL Sasquatch Valley Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sherbert
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Mango Sherbert 28G SPECIAL Sasquatch Valley Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sherbert
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Valley Vixen #2 by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
26.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Valley Vixen #2
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kings Stash #6 by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
21.05%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Kings Stash #6
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Rogue Reserve
from Rogue Reserve
23.61%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dandyland by Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
23.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Dandyland
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Disco Biscuits by Meraki
from Meraki
28.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Disco Biscuits
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison by TJ's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
21.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by JJ Farms
from JJ Farms
21.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Magellan by Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
25.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Magellan
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Stomper by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
27.42%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze by Alta Gardens
from Alta Gardens
15.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO/Garlic Cookies by Pud's Buds
from Pud's Buds
28.18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GMO/Garlic Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Panty Dropper 28G Special
from Chapman Creek Farm
21.75%
THC
___
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Blueberry Northern Lights .5g SAUCE+ PAX POD Oregrown
from PAX
66.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blueberry Northern Lights
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Obama Kush 1g LR SUGAR SAUCE White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
64.79%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$30each
In-store only
THC 3 Kings X Double Dream X THC Bomb FEO 1g FFE
from Farmer's Friend Extracts
61.7%
THC
0.18%
CBD
3 Kings X Double Dream X THC Bomb
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Bubba Kush 1g LR CAVIAR Oregrown
from Oregrown
65.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Pennywise 1g LIVE RESIN Dr Jolly
from Dr. Jolly's
30.46%
THC
39.42%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Brandy Wine 1g CARTRIDGE Jolly Sticks
from Jolly Sticks
74.07%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Brandy Wine
Strain
$37each
In-store only
Rude Boi 1g CARTRIDGE Jolly Sticks
from Jolly Sticks
69.86%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Rude Boi
Strain
$37each
In-store only
NWK Silver Tip 1g cart DISTILLATE
from NW KIND
75.8%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Silver Tip
Strain
$31each
In-store only
Cherry Vanilla Cookies 1g CARTRIDGE Jolly Sticks
from Jolly Sticks
67.42%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cherry Vanilla Cookies
Strain
$37each
In-store only
NWK Sour Diesel 1g cart DISTALLATE
from NW KIND
77.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$31each
In-store only
