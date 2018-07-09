OregonOrganica on October 2, 2019

The shop seems to offer a lot of different products. It was nice the jars of flower were set out so you could explore on your own. Which may be the claim to fame to this place? Budtender had zero interest in me (I was the only one in the shop for the majority of my visit) and pointed to a lengthy list of pre-rolls and joint packs without offering any anecdotes or guidance when I mentioned what I was looking for. There must have been 50 varieties on the list and about as many joint packs from multiple companies. Had no idea what the strains were as their color codes (green is sativa, purple is indica etc) didn’t seem to match the colors I was looking at. Felt like I was bothering the guy so I didn’t ask and just picked at random. I didn’t tip him and I NEVER do that because I value the service. Nice wares, not great customer service.