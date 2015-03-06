Follow
Pharm to Table - South
541-897-0531
Industry Discount
10% discount for valid OLCC Marijuana Worker's Permit card holders. Customers must present their valid OLCC Marijuana Worker's Permit (with the name matching their ID) in order to redeem this discount. This discount cannot be combined with other discounts
Veteran Discount
Valid 1/1/1
We offer a 10% discounts for Veterans
Must present Veteran ID for discount. Must be the Veteran ID holder to receive discount, not a family member.
Wisdom Discount
Valid 1/1/1
Seniors 65 or over with ID receive a 10% discount
Must present ID for discount.
Medical Monday
Medical Mondays will offer patients and caregivers with a valid OMMP card a 10% discount every Monday!
Patients that qualify for discounts like Veteran, or Wisdom, can receive a max of 15% off.