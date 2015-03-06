kootis on January 1, 2019

I was very impressed with Pharm Table came in yesterday! First place I actually got strong smell of weed even at the ID room. The budtenders were very nice and looked like they genuinely wanted to help you, no sales man plastic wrapped attitude! I'm very picky about my cannabis especially Indicas. I like sativias sometimes for the day time but because my insomnia and overthinking I need a very powerful indica to put me to sleep! I almost need a tranquilizer to go to sleep, haha. Anyway picked up 9 pound hammer from Roganja farms was the bomb! Please guys get more this, ill buy 2 ounces of it!!! Its truly god send to my insomnia its like medicine! Its hard to find fire indicas. Most dispensaries are obsessed with cracked out clean energetic high. Lots of people are obsessed with taste rather than the actual high! Tangie, fruity crappy high. I mean don't get me wrong I like potent REAL Sativias in the day but sure as hell dont wanna smoke that to go to sleep. Basically you got your white wine and red wine, red for night white for day. You can't just be obsessed with only one, to really enjoy all aspects of cannabis. I almost gave up on Oregon dispensaries, I never got the cali weed high I used to in Oregon. But this one returned my faith in truly dank!!