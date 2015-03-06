Fatpokey
I bought a couple clones there from 'SixTech" which I do NOT RECOMMEND. They introduced powdery mildew to my entire grow last year. I will NEVER BUY CLONES there again. Not to mention they didnt grow well at all compared to my plants started from seed. The clones had issues the ENTIRE SEASON...WHen I called to report my problems I was treated like the PLAGUE. I will NEVER GO BACK, the clerks they have now are SNOODY Know it ALLs that act like they are the best thing since sliced bread. they treat their customers now like they are all idiots, talk DOWN to you, and act like TOO BAD our plants contaminated your grow, no apology, no "Ill tell the manager" NOTHING. THis place SUCKS